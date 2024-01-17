Sign up
Previous
Photo 2428
Frosty morning
It wasn't that cold, only -6C. But it's supposed to warm up significantly during the day.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
8
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2941
photos
257
followers
223
following
2421
2422
2423
2424
2425
2426
2427
2428
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th January 2024 9:09am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
river
,
landscape
,
line
carol white
ace
Lovely tones and composition. Fav 😊
January 17th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful light and pov
January 17th, 2024
Hazel
ace
A fabulous shot!
January 17th, 2024
Catherine Otley
Love this. Really atmospheric.
January 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful pov.
January 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Very atmospheric and so cold looking ! fav
January 17th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
It's the sun and the lighting more than the snow that gives your image a cold and frosty feeling!
January 17th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
feel like I'm there.
January 17th, 2024
