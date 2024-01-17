Previous
Frosty morning by haskar
Photo 2428

Frosty morning

It wasn't that cold, only -6C. But it's supposed to warm up significantly during the day.
17th January 2024 17th Jan 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
Lovely tones and composition. Fav 😊
January 17th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful light and pov
January 17th, 2024  
Hazel ace
A fabulous shot!
January 17th, 2024  
Catherine Otley
Love this. Really atmospheric.
January 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful pov.
January 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Very atmospheric and so cold looking ! fav
January 17th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
It's the sun and the lighting more than the snow that gives your image a cold and frosty feeling!
January 17th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
feel like I'm there.
January 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise