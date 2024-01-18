Sign up
Previous
Photo 2429
What is this?
First I saw a dragon, then a witch or a Yeti. Without the snow I would never have noticed it.
18th January 2024
haskar
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
snow
plant
shadow
Rob Z
That's pretty neat - I think maybe a dragon...
January 18th, 2024
Corinne C
I see a puppy!
January 18th, 2024
