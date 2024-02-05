Previous
Lichen by haskar
Lichen

I went to the forest today. After the overnight rains, the lichen looked great. Although I wanted to keep this shot for FOR2024, I'll find something else. At least I hope so.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty. I like the colors.
February 5th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific closeup of the details and color.
February 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful find and capture ! So pretty ! fav
February 5th, 2024  
Jerzy ace
Shots like this make me want to get a macro lens. Very nice
February 5th, 2024  
