Previous
Photo 2446
Lichen
I went to the forest today. After the overnight rains, the lichen looked great. Although I wanted to keep this shot for FOR2024, I'll find something else. At least I hope so.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2964
photos
258
followers
221
following
Tags
red
,
close-up
,
lichen
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Pretty. I like the colors.
February 5th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific closeup of the details and color.
February 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful find and capture ! So pretty ! fav
February 5th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Shots like this make me want to get a macro lens. Very nice
February 5th, 2024
