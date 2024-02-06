Sign up
Previous
Photo 2447
Moss and lichen
From yesterday's trip to the forest.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2966
photos
257
followers
221
following
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
416
2444
417
2445
418
2446
2447
419
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th February 2024 11:04am
Tags
close-up
,
textures
,
moss
,
lichen
