Previous
Photo 2448
Train entering the station
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
1
0
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2968
photos
258
followers
221
following
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
417
2445
418
2446
2447
419
420
2448
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
7th February 2024 5:16pm
train
,
station
,
colour
Barb
ace
Nice capture of the train in motion!
February 7th, 2024
