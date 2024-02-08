Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2449
8 Architecture
Kind of a crazy building. I don't like it, but it's good for the current challenge.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
7
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2969
photos
258
followers
221
following
670% complete
View this month »
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
Latest from all albums
2445
418
2446
2447
419
420
2448
2449
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th February 2024 4:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Judith Johnson
ace
I love it, great shape and textures
February 8th, 2024
FBailey
ace
V funky!
February 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
A very unique structure and capture.
February 8th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Now that is definitely one unique piece of architecture
February 8th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wow - I think I might like it - if it was in a different situation!
February 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Unique! amazing structure! - but I do not know what to make of it !!
February 8th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So different from the building around it. A great capture!
February 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close