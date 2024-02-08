Previous
8 Architecture by haskar
8 Architecture

Kind of a crazy building. I don't like it, but it's good for the current challenge.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

haskar

@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Judith Johnson ace
I love it, great shape and textures
February 8th, 2024  
FBailey ace
V funky!
February 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
A very unique structure and capture.
February 8th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Now that is definitely one unique piece of architecture
February 8th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - I think I might like it - if it was in a different situation!
February 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Unique! amazing structure! - but I do not know what to make of it !!
February 8th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So different from the building around it. A great capture!
February 8th, 2024  
