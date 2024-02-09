Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2450
9 Architecture
A bit heavy editing, but I think I can have some fun with this challenge.
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2970
photos
258
followers
221
following
671% complete
View this month »
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
Latest from all albums
418
2446
2447
419
420
2448
2449
2450
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
9th February 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
Rob Z
ace
The high contrast really outlines the sections so well. Have fun!
February 9th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
February 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat pov, geometric shapes
February 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close