Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2454
The old street
Tarnów in the morning. It was only when editing the photo that I noticed this beautifully bent gutter. It's a pity I didn't notice it earlier.
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
7
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2980
photos
260
followers
226
following
672% complete
View this month »
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
Latest from all albums
423
2451
424
2452
425
2453
426
2454
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th February 2024 7:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
old
,
city
Helen Jane
a fine example of function over form. Looks like that particular building needs a bit of tlc but still, the old street has an appeal in it's style.
February 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful leading line
February 15th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So wonderfully characteristic of their times. It seems so strange now - with no set-back from the narrow road.
February 15th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
The leading line is intriguing, I wonder what's round the bend?
February 15th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Oh yes! Lovely street scene
February 15th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I want to go wandering and see what's around the corner!
February 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great street capture
February 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close