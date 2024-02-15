Previous
The old street by haskar
The old street

Tarnów in the morning. It was only when editing the photo that I noticed this beautifully bent gutter. It's a pity I didn't notice it earlier.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

haskar

Helen Jane
a fine example of function over form. Looks like that particular building needs a bit of tlc but still, the old street has an appeal in it's style.
February 15th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful leading line
February 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So wonderfully characteristic of their times. It seems so strange now - with no set-back from the narrow road.
February 15th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
The leading line is intriguing, I wonder what's round the bend?
February 15th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Oh yes! Lovely street scene
February 15th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I want to go wandering and see what's around the corner!
February 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great street capture
February 15th, 2024  
