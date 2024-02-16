Sign up
Photo 2455
Bicycle tour
The nights are cold. Even a few degrees of frost. At dawn there is a thick fog that disappears by noon. And then spring breaks out. The temperature today reached plus 16 degrees. And almost cloudless sky.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2982
photos
259
followers
225
following
672% complete
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
2453
2454
2455
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
16th February 2024 2:15pm
Tags
mountain
,
bike
