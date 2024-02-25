The road to the castle

Yesterday I went to Slovakia to see the ruins of the castle in Stara Lubovna. Despite the destruction, there are a lot of interesting places to see here. I spent the entire day climbing and descending high steps and took 550 shots. I came back late and very tired, so I'm sending it only in the morning. I hope that I will share some shots and encourage you to visit these regions of Europe.
page to the castle: https://slovakia.travel/en/the-lubovna-castle
Thanks for the interesting link, it sure looks beautiful there.