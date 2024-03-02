Sign up
Previous
Photo 2470
Rooster and hen
Walking through the village you can meet household animals. Bred for own needs. These had the area fenced with a net, but some happy hens roamed around the village and the surrounding area.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
2nd March 2024 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
village
