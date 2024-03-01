Previous
Bathed in dew by haskar
Photo 2469

Bathed in dew

It has been very warm over the last few days and crocuses have appeared in the meadows. But winter is expected to return from Tuesday. I don't know if these crocuses will bloom.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

haskar

Babs ace
Beautiful hope it survives
March 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and detail, I sure hope it will survive.
March 2nd, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Lovely stripes and I like the texture provided by the water drops. It makes a lovely photo.
March 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful.
March 2nd, 2024  
