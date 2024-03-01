Sign up
Photo 2469
Bathed in dew
It has been very warm over the last few days and crocuses have appeared in the meadows. But winter is expected to return from Tuesday. I don't know if these crocuses will bloom.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
close-up
,
dew
,
crocus
Babs
ace
Beautiful hope it survives
March 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up and detail, I sure hope it will survive.
March 2nd, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Lovely stripes and I like the texture provided by the water drops. It makes a lovely photo.
March 2nd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful.
March 2nd, 2024
