Previous
Photo 2468
Shadows on the castle
Castle in Kežmarok, Slovakia. Both the town and the castle are very well preserved and worth visiting.
I really liked the shadows created by the tree and I hope that no evil forces are gathering over the castle.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
3
3
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3010
photos
257
followers
222
following
676% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
29th February 2024 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
castle
,
city
,
architecture
Boxplayer
ace
Striking old building and I'm enjoying the shadows too
March 1st, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely castle and the shadows of the trees are amazing on the castle walls.
March 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful castle, wonderful dappled light on the wall.
March 1st, 2024
