Shadows on the castle by haskar
Photo 2468

Shadows on the castle

Castle in Kežmarok, Slovakia. Both the town and the castle are very well preserved and worth visiting.
I really liked the shadows created by the tree and I hope that no evil forces are gathering over the castle.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

haskar

Boxplayer ace
Striking old building and I'm enjoying the shadows too
March 1st, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely castle and the shadows of the trees are amazing on the castle walls.
March 1st, 2024  
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this beautiful castle, wonderful dappled light on the wall.
March 1st, 2024  
