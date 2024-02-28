Previous
An old wooden house by haskar
An old wooden house

It used to be beautiful
28th February 2024 28th Feb 24

haskar

Diana ace
To me it is still beautiful, I love the shapes and textures of the old wood and decorations. Pity someone let it go to ruin like this.
February 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful decor of the past , Lovely shapes and textures of the wood
February 29th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, I bet it did. Just look at all that wood. Nice capture.
February 29th, 2024  
