Previous
Photo 2467
An old wooden house
It used to be beautiful
28th February 2024
28th Feb 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th February 2024 12:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
abandoned
,
wood
Diana
ace
To me it is still beautiful, I love the shapes and textures of the old wood and decorations. Pity someone let it go to ruin like this.
February 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful decor of the past , Lovely shapes and textures of the wood
February 29th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, I bet it did. Just look at all that wood. Nice capture.
February 29th, 2024
