Previous
The old cemetery by haskar
Photo 2466

The old cemetery

This is all that remains of the old Lamikov cemetery. After World War II, when the borders were moved, the Lemkos found themselves in three countries. These lands were to remain uninhabited and the people displaced.
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
675% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful headstones.
February 28th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
The inscriptions wouldn't be english but would be fascinating to read if you had "google.translate"!
February 28th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
There was a group of around 800 war orphans came to New Zealand from Poland. One of them was my son's grandmother-in-law. Her and her two sisters had quite a story. I guess like a good many others. Some very sad things happened there during the war!
February 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise