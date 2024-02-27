Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2466
The old cemetery
This is all that remains of the old Lamikov cemetery. After World War II, when the borders were moved, the Lemkos found themselves in three countries. These lands were to remain uninhabited and the people displaced.
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3006
photos
258
followers
223
following
675% complete
View this month »
2459
2460
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
Latest from all albums
2463
92
436
2464
437
2465
2466
438
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th February 2024 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
history
,
cemetery
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beautiful headstones.
February 28th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
The inscriptions wouldn't be english but would be fascinating to read if you had "google.translate"!
February 28th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
There was a group of around 800 war orphans came to New Zealand from Poland. One of them was my son's grandmother-in-law. Her and her two sisters had quite a story. I guess like a good many others. Some very sad things happened there during the war!
February 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close