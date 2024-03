Inland fishermen

Last morning at the lake. The wind was strong and very cold. Just after sunrise, the sun hid behind a thick layer of gray clouds. And the fishermen went out to work in their flatboats. You can see that the trawl is already stretched and preparations are underway to take out it. Looking at these people, I noticed that they were very thickly dressed, but there was no sign that they had any protection against falling overboard.