Previous
Frosty morning by haskar
Photo 2480

Frosty morning

This shot is taken by the lake on a Sunday morning. After a cold night, frost appeared on the grass. It didn't last very long, because as soon as the sun rose it warmed everything.
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
679% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Lovely while it lasted.
March 12th, 2024  
Mags ace
I'll bet it's crunchy underfoot. Lovely capture!
March 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful light.
March 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise