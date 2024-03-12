Sign up
Previous
Photo 2480
Frosty morning
This shot is taken by the lake on a Sunday morning. After a cold night, frost appeared on the grass. It didn't last very long, because as soon as the sun rose it warmed everything.
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
3
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3024
photos
256
followers
222
following
679% complete
View this month »
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Latest from all albums
94
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
10th March 2024 6:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
morning
,
grass
,
frost
Rob Z
ace
Lovely while it lasted.
March 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
I'll bet it's crunchy underfoot. Lovely capture!
March 12th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful light.
March 12th, 2024
