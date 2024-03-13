Sign up
Previous
Photo 2481
The old railway bridge
This is a closed railway line. It was closed 20 years ago, but is now being renovated and electrified. I hope to ride it again.
13th March 2024
13th Mar 24
0
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
bridge
,
leading-line
