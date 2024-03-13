Previous
The old railway bridge by haskar
Photo 2481

The old railway bridge

This is a closed railway line. It was closed 20 years ago, but is now being renovated and electrified. I hope to ride it again.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

haskar

