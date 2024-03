Temporary return of winter

Today was supposed to be a very ugly day. I decided to get up a little later and read a book in bed. When I looked out the window and saw snow falling, all my plans changed. I was ready to go out quite quickly and went out to catch the winter. The temperature was above zero and everything that fell turned into water. This is taken right in front of the house where I live. It's good that I didn't have to think long, because it started to rain soon.