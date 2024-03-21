Sign up
Previous
Photo 2488
March suns
Coltsfoot is a very common spring flower. For now, you can only see single flowers, but there will be more soon.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
9
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3033
photos
256
followers
223
following
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
spring
Mags
ace
Aren't they lovely in the dark water?!!!
March 21st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and bright !
March 21st, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice
March 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully composed
March 21st, 2024
Karen
ace
They are brilliant, especially when viewed in contrast to their rather gloomy habitat. Is that a type of marshy bog they grow in?
March 21st, 2024
haskar
ace
@cocokinetic
It grows everywhere: on clay, gravel, landslides and river banks.
March 21st, 2024
Karen
ace
@haskar
A real hardy plant. Thanks for the reply 🙏
March 21st, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful capture
March 21st, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
How interesting that they grow up from a watery base!
March 21st, 2024
A real hardy plant. Thanks for the reply 🙏