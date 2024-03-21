Previous
March suns by haskar
March suns

Coltsfoot is a very common spring flower. For now, you can only see single flowers, but there will be more soon.
haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Mags ace
Aren't they lovely in the dark water?!!!
March 21st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful and bright !
March 21st, 2024  
bkb in the city
Very nice
March 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed
March 21st, 2024  
Karen ace
They are brilliant, especially when viewed in contrast to their rather gloomy habitat. Is that a type of marshy bog they grow in?
March 21st, 2024  
haskar ace
@cocokinetic It grows everywhere: on clay, gravel, landslides and river banks.
March 21st, 2024  
Karen ace
@haskar
A real hardy plant. Thanks for the reply 🙏
March 21st, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture
March 21st, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
How interesting that they grow up from a watery base!
March 21st, 2024  
