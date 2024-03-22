Previous
In search of spring by haskar
Photo 2489

In search of spring

We have such dark days. Gray clouds cover the entire sky and sometimes it rains. But it's very warm and spring is visible everywhere. These are small bushes and I think they will have tiny red flowers.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
681% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
Those plat leaves make this appear to be a type of succulent...will be beautiful in full bloom!
March 22nd, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Nice shot
March 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love this.
March 22nd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
March 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise