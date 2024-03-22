Sign up
Photo 2489
In search of spring
We have such dark days. Gray clouds cover the entire sky and sometimes it rains. But it's very warm and spring is visible everywhere. These are small bushes and I think they will have tiny red flowers.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
4
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3034
photos
256
followers
223
following
681% complete
View this month »
2482
2483
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
22nd March 2024 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
spring
,
shrub
,
closeup
,
colour
,
dof
Louise & Ken
ace
Those plat leaves make this appear to be a type of succulent...will be beautiful in full bloom!
March 22nd, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice shot
March 22nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this.
March 22nd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
March 22nd, 2024
