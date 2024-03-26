Previous
Gagea lutea by haskar
Photo 2493

Gagea lutea

It is a small early spring plant whose flowers have a very intense color.
The trees look disheveled and none of them are standing upright. This is because a small river flows between them, causing the trees to bend.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a pretty flower ! A new one for me !
March 26th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh isn't it lovely!
March 26th, 2024  
Milanie ace
Like your low pov
March 26th, 2024  
