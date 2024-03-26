Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2493
Gagea lutea
It is a small early spring plant whose flowers have a very intense color.
The trees look disheveled and none of them are standing upright. This is because a small river flows between them, causing the trees to bend.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3038
photos
257
followers
223
following
683% complete
View this month »
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
26th March 2024 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
spring
,
forest
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a pretty flower ! A new one for me !
March 26th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh isn't it lovely!
March 26th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Like your low pov
March 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close