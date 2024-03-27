Sign up
Photo 2494
Everyone's in a hurry
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
1
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3039
photos
258
followers
223
following
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
2494
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
27th March 2024 5:13pm
Tags
bike
,
city
,
rush
,
panning
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Slow down you move to fast.... I love this photo
March 27th, 2024
