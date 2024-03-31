Sign up
Photo 2497
Grow even on a stone
Every seed tries to grow, well not everyone succeeds.
31st March 2024
31st Mar 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3042
photos
258
followers
224
following
Tags
plant
,
spring
,
close-up
Babs
ace
Sheer determination.
March 31st, 2024
