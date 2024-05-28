Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2555
Shimmering ears of corn
It's also grass. While editing, I noticed how the ears of corn shimmered with different colors. I added a saturation a bit.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3130
photos
256
followers
225
following
700% complete
View this month »
2548
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
Latest from all albums
2552
465
466
2553
2554
467
2555
468
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
28th May 2024 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
color
,
meadow
,
detail
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close