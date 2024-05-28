Previous
Shimmering ears of corn by haskar
Photo 2555

Shimmering ears of corn

It's also grass. While editing, I noticed how the ears of corn shimmered with different colors. I added a saturation a bit.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
700% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise