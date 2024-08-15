Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2634
An ingrown
I often walk this way and I just noticed it now. I wonder how long this mutual connection lasts.
15th August 2024
15th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3234
photos
250
followers
222
following
721% complete
View this month »
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
Latest from all albums
484
2631
485
2632
2633
486
487
2634
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
15th August 2024 6:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
cross
,
cemetery
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, it sure looks pretty old! Great framing of this unusual object.
August 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close