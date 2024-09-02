Sign up
Photo 2652
Job's tears
This millet called Job's Tears is planted in our parks and squares. It looks very impressive but it does not bloom in Poland because it is too cold. This year it is different. The long and hot summer caused the plant to bloom.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
September 2nd, 2024
Barb
ace
Interesting... Never heard of this plant!
September 2nd, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A lovely image of it - and an interesting thought - what is climate change going to do to so many plants...
September 2nd, 2024
