Photo 2653
Hornbeam nuts
Taken a few days ago in an oak-hornbeam forest. These nuts are already falling to the ground and maybe in a few years they will sprout. In the city it is rather impossible because these nuts are a favorite delicacy of squirrels.
3rd September 2024
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
31st August 2024 4:44pm
Tags
fruit
,
close-up
,
autumn
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
September 3rd, 2024
