Hornbeam nuts by haskar
Photo 2653

Hornbeam nuts

Taken a few days ago in an oak-hornbeam forest. These nuts are already falling to the ground and maybe in a few years they will sprout. In the city it is rather impossible because these nuts are a favorite delicacy of squirrels.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

haskar

I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
bkb in the city ace
Very nice
