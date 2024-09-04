Sign up
Previous
Photo 2654
Too dry too hot
The leaves have already withered or fallen. There will be no colorful autumn. We still have heat and nothing will change in the near future.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
2
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-5
Taken
4th September 2024 6:15pm
Tags
autumn
,
horse-chestnut
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful composition
September 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely shot! Wishing you cooler wet weather. I'm thankful we're down in the 80s this week but no rain for over a month now.
September 4th, 2024
