Too dry too hot by haskar
Photo 2654

Too dry too hot

The leaves have already withered or fallen. There will be no colorful autumn. We still have heat and nothing will change in the near future.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

haskar

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful composition
September 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely shot! Wishing you cooler wet weather. I'm thankful we're down in the 80s this week but no rain for over a month now.
September 4th, 2024  
