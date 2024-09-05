Previous
In botanical garden by haskar
In botanical garden

Today I was in the botanical garden looking for forms and shapes. I really like dry plants they come off so elegantly. The snail was a bonus.
5th September 2024

haskar

ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
vaidas ace
Fantastic!
September 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome capture
September 5th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
What an elegant, grand image. I just love it.
September 5th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Wow 🤍
September 5th, 2024  
