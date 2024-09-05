Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2655
In botanical garden
Today I was in the botanical garden looking for forms and shapes. I really like dry plants they come off so elegantly. The snail was a bonus.
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
4
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
3272
photos
248
followers
219
following
727% complete
View this month »
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
Latest from all albums
2650
503
2651
2652
2653
2654
104
2655
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
5th September 2024 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
snail
,
star
,
gerden
vaidas
ace
Fantastic!
September 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Awesome capture
September 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
What an elegant, grand image. I just love it.
September 5th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Wow 🤍
September 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close