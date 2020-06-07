Sign up
6 / 365
Towards the light
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
1
2
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
1337
photos
204
followers
173
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
1146
1147
1148
1149
1150
1151
6
1152
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Others
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th June 2020 6:10pm
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
stairs
FBailey
ace
Creepy, atmospheric, wonderful shot :)
June 8th, 2020
