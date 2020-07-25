Sign up
8 / 365
The bottlebrush buckeye in color
Ian JB @ ianjb21 asked me for a capture of The bottlebrush buckeye in color. I prefer the b&w version. I think the shape is too strong and the color makes confusing.
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Tags
plant
,
bokeh
,
colour
