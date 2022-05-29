Previous
In a thicket of plants by haskar
44 / 365

In a thicket of plants

In a thicket of plants I managed to isolate this inconspicuous flower, I think the mouse-ear chickweed.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

haskar

