69 / 365
Fresh leaves
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
4
1
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
2570
photos
243
followers
224
following
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
spring
,
dof
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So good to see!
April 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
Elegant and oh so lovely!
April 1st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic!
April 1st, 2023
