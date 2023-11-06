Sign up
Previous
90 / 365
Autumn butterfly
Today was a beautiful sunny day and the temperature was almost summer. However, this butterfly surprised me very much. It sat down on the fallen leaves and began to bask in the sun. That's quite unusual for November.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
6
6
haskar
ace
@haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Photo Details
Album
Others
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
butterfly
Elisa Smith
ace
What a beauty. Lovely capture.
November 6th, 2023
KWind
ace
Stunning shot!!
November 6th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Warm days warm up their bodies. It fits right in with the colors of the fallen leaves.
November 6th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
beautiful in that environment.
November 6th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful textures and colours
November 6th, 2023
Hazel
ace
Just fabulous!
November 6th, 2023
