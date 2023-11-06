Previous
Autumn butterfly by haskar
90 / 365

Autumn butterfly

Today was a beautiful sunny day and the temperature was almost summer. However, this butterfly surprised me very much. It sat down on the fallen leaves and began to bask in the sun. That's quite unusual for November.
6th November 2023 6th Nov 23

haskar

Elisa Smith ace
What a beauty. Lovely capture.
November 6th, 2023  
KWind ace
Stunning shot!!
November 6th, 2023  
Kathy ace
Warm days warm up their bodies. It fits right in with the colors of the fallen leaves.
November 6th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
beautiful in that environment.
November 6th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful textures and colours
November 6th, 2023  
Hazel ace
Just fabulous!
November 6th, 2023  
