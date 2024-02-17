Previous
17 toning by haskar
17 toning

Walking around the levees on a foggy morning.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

haskar

haskar
I have been interested in photography all my life and remember quite well developing my first black and white films myself... My favorite subjects are...
Corinne C ace
A great capture of this pedestrian in the fog with the bench ready to welcome him :-)
February 17th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
A lovely depiction of solitude.
February 17th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice foggy image
February 17th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderfully subdued, Fav!
February 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cold and foggy image !
February 17th, 2024  
Kathy Burzynski
Very nice could be tagged for the February monthly theme morning theme-February2024
February 17th, 2024  
