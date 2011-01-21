Sign up
Photo 21
Peekakeko
(2011 project) a pukeko at a stream near Trentham
21st January 2011
21st Jan 11
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
photos
followers
following
Views
3
3
365
Canon EOS 1000D
21st January 2011 8:30am
