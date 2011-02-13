Previous
Bush Drummer by helenw2
Bush Drummer

(2011 project) had a great time shooting this drummer at my brothers music festival, on a roof with the trees behind him.
13th February 2011 13th Feb 11

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
