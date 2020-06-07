Previous
Next
Like Father, Like Husband by helenw2
Photo 3057

Like Father, Like Husband

realised in a very real way today again, that I have married my father! (hubby on the left)
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
837% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise