Tui Song by helenw2
Photo 3058

Tui Song

heard these fellas singing full tilt as I came out of the grocery shop this morning - good thing I had my wildlife lens with me!
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Yao RL
Go to grocery store with such a heavy lens?
June 8th, 2020  
Helen Westerbeke
@yaorenliu in my car :-) I always have my camera with me wherever I go, and I have the other lenses in my car just in case
June 8th, 2020  
