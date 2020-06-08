Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3058
Tui Song
heard these fellas singing full tilt as I came out of the grocery shop this morning - good thing I had my wildlife lens with me!
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
2
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
3051
3052
3053
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
Yao RL
Go to grocery store with such a heavy lens?
June 8th, 2020
Helen Westerbeke
@yaorenliu
in my car :-) I always have my camera with me wherever I go, and I have the other lenses in my car just in case
June 8th, 2020
