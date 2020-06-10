Previous
Lost My Lunch by helenw2
Photo 3060

Lost My Lunch

had an amazing time shooting gulls diving for sea food at Oriental Parade beach
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
KazzaMazoo ace
Ooh brilliant action shot. Please explain the flying starfish though?
June 11th, 2020  
kali ace
awesome photo!
June 11th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Did it drop the starfish?
June 11th, 2020  
