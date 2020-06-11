Previous
Golden Froth by helenw2
Golden Froth

played with slow shutter speed on the surf at Makara Beach
Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
