Photo 3072
Mid Winter Splash
we saw the sun for the first time in many days here in Wellington, nice to see people out enjoying Lyall Bay
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
22nd June 2020 1:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
