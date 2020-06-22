Previous
Mid Winter Splash by helenw2
Photo 3072

Mid Winter Splash

we saw the sun for the first time in many days here in Wellington, nice to see people out enjoying Lyall Bay
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
