Out of The Mist by helenw2
Photo 3073

Out of The Mist

crazy low lying cloud the last couple of days. So cool at Oriental Parade beach which looked very different
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
KazzaMazoo ace
Spooky in black and white.
June 23rd, 2020  
