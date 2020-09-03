Previous
Next
Riverview by helenw2
Photo 3145

Riverview

have traveled to Stratford with a friend who knows of this very rare white fantail in a park there. Very low light at the end of the day when we arrived, but so cool to be able to capture him.
3rd September 2020 3rd Sep 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise