Photo 3146
Bum Fluff
back to Patea River today to shoot Horatio (as we have named him) the rare white fantail. This was my fav shot as he was showing off his tail from where they get their name :-)
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
1
1
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
5
1
1
365
X-T2
4th September 2020 9:41am
Public
kali
ace
just when you thought fantails couldnt get much cuter
September 4th, 2020
