Previous
Next
Bum Fluff by helenw2
Photo 3146

Bum Fluff

back to Patea River today to shoot Horatio (as we have named him) the rare white fantail. This was my fav shot as he was showing off his tail from where they get their name :-)
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
861% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
just when you thought fantails couldnt get much cuter
September 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise