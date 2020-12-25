Previous
Daisy Patch by helenw2
Photo 3256

Daisy Patch

had a bee in my bonnet about shooting Daisy in a daisy patch and was stoked to be able to do it on Christmas Day, so much fun
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
