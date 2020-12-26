Previous
Boxing Between the Flags by helenw2
Boxing Between the Flags

pretty fun for boxing day, not much else to do on the beach in the winter weather we got today!
26th December 2020

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion, I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is pretty...
bkb in the city
Fun shot
December 26th, 2020  
