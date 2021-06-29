Sign up
Photo 3619
Swan Lake
crazy cold and rainy today, coped for 10 mins shooting some wild birds at Pauatahanui Inlet before going to a movie nearby in the warmth
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
0
0
Helen Westerbeke
@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward scissorhands but with a camera, as it is...
3619
photos
55
followers
37
following
991% complete
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-T4
Taken
29th June 2021 10:42am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
