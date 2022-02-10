Previous
Wingman by helenw2
Photo 4026

Wingman

the Terns are back in Plimmerton for a bit, enjoyed some time this evening trying to capture them in flight
10th February 2022 10th Feb 22

Helen Westerbeke

@helenw2
Hi there, I live in Wellington, New Zealand. Photography is my passion and I feel like Edward Scissorhands, but with a camera, as it is...
